Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $2,388,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $436,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at $75,052,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,150 shares of company stock worth $14,911,819 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

