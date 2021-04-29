ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Announces Earnings Results

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ServiceNow stock opened at $557.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 157.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $301.57 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.76.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

