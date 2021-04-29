Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.86. 32,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,471,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
Several analysts recently commented on SESN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $499.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.
