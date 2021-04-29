Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.86. 32,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,471,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several analysts recently commented on SESN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $499.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

