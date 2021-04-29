Sharpay (S) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Sharpay has a market capitalization of $715,405.54 and approximately $18.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharpay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sharpay has traded up 80.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00281388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01099389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.91 or 0.00714112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,078.24 or 1.00297768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sharpay Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,191,302,597 coins. Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay

