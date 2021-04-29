Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) PT Raised to $18.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMED. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.36 million and a P/E ratio of 228.75. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

