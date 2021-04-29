SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0005

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 13% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $271,054.28 and $62.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,930.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.37 or 0.05107447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.20 or 0.00474598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.37 or 0.01636816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.41 or 0.00762162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.24 or 0.00525673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.37 or 0.00429565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004382 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

