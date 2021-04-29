Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,644.50 Price Target at CIBC

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $1,750.00 to $1,644.50 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,352.40.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,288.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,138.67. Shopify has a twelve month low of $595.03 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.