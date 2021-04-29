Short Interest in Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Decreases By 86.1%

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the March 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AGTK opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Agritek has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
Agritek Company Profile
