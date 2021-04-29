Short Interest in Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Decreases By 86.1%

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the March 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGTK opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Agritek has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Agritek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

