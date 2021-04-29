Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Grows By 5,300.0%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
