Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Grows By 5,300.0%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. The company's products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, mining, and commercial farming industries. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.