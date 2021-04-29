Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Drops By 69.2%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

