Short Interest in B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Increases By 1,566.7%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCOMF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. B Communications has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

