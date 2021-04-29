Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 99.5%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

