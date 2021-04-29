Short Interest in Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Grows By 2,048.4%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 2,048.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,677,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Marc Fogassa sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Get Brazil Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS BMIX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Brazil Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

Brazil Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration business in Brazil. The company has projects in iron, lithium, rare earths, titanium, nickel, and placer diamonds and gold. It has projects in lithium covering 28,316 acres; titanium comprising 8,009 acres; and rare earths, consisting of 30,390 acres.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.