Short Interest in China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Rises By 9,300.0%

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of China Dili Group stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30. China Dili Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

About China Dili Group

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. The company leases and manages agriculture wholesale market. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou.

