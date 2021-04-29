Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Grows By 700.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLZNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of Clariant stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. Clariant has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.