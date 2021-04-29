Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Expands By 111.8%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Core One Labs stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 241,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company in the United States and Canada. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are cannabis-infused strips, as well as produces oils, distillates, and resins.

