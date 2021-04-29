Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Expands By 111.8%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Core One Labs stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 241,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
About Core One Labs
Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.