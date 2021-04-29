Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Grows By 618.9%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 618.9% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 1,650,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,999. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

