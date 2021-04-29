Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Drops By 89.2%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DPUKY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.