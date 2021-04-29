Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Drops By 89.2%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DPUKY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $10.60.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
