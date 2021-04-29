Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rises By 119.1%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EXPGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 138,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,116. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

