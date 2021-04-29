Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Declines By 88.8%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Goldrich Mining stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Goldrich Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

