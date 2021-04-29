Short Interest in GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Declines By 95.6%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 847,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GGTTF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,144,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,216. GTEC has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.
GTEC Company Profile
