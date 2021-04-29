Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Increases By 146.2%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

NYSE IIM opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

