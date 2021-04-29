Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Increases By 111.2%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the March 31st total of 572,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 358,865 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 515.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 402,730 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.

USIG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,869. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77.

