Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Rises By 290.8%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, an increase of 290.8% from the March 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,559. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,866,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,286 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,457,000 after buying an additional 94,485 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,064,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

