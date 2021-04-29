Short Interest in Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) Increases By 1,000.0%

Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JACO remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Jaco Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Jaco Electronics Company Profile

Jaco Electronics Inc distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries.

