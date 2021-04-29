Short Interest in Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) Increases By 1,000.0%

Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:JACO remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Jaco Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
Jaco Electronics Company Profile
