Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Declines By 98.8%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $12.84 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised JD Sports Fashion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

