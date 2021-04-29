Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Grows By 171.1%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LCLP opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Life Clips has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

