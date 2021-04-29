Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Declines By 97.4%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,361,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMMW stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

