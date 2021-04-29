Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Declines By 97.4%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,361,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMMW stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
