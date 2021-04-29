Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Increases By 116.2%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock remained flat at $$4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,442. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

