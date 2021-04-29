Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rises By 118.8%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the March 31st total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,174. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

OCUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ocuphire Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

