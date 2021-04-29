Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Decreases By 49.7%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 584,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Shares of PharmaCielo stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. PharmaCielo has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
