Short Interest in QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Rises By 900.0%

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

QCCO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. QC has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

About QC

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

