Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Drops By 87.4%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Wednesday. 468,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. Real Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
About Real Brands
Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.