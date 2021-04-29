Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Drops By 87.4%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Wednesday. 468,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. Real Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

About Real Brands

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

