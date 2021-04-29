Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Expands By 182.3%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the March 31st total of 74,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,612. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.