Short Interest in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Rises By 126.3%

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,906. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 million, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 2.70.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $144.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

