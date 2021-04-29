Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Drops By 57.0%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Silver Bull Resources stock remained flat at $$0.78 during midday trading on Thursday. 10,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,251. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

