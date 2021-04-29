Short Interest in Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Rises By 734.6%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, an increase of 734.6% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TCLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Technicolor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCLRY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 34,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $51.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.85. Technicolor has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

