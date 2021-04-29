Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Declines By 81.1%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 100,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.33.
