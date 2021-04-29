Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Declines By 81.1%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 100,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project, located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

