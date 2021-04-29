Short Interest in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Increases By 230.8%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 578,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,693,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 748,399 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 491,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after buying an additional 345,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 200,028 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.