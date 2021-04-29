Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Drops By 73.9%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $17.62 on Thursday. WH Group has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.
About WH Group
