Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.85. 1,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,845. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 over the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

