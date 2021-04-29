Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.78-$2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.95 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.780-2.930 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

Shares of SSTK traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $89.81. 9,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,845. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,445.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $946,851.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,465,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

