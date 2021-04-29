Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 341.1% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.3 days.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $34.84. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

