Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SMMNY opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.