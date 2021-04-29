Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of SBNY opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

