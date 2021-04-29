Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $152,348.74 and approximately $11.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,771,643 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

