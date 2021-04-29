Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $114.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.