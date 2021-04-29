SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 8%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) were down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.89 and last traded at $96.89. Approximately 2,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITM. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Get SiTime alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.