Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.