Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,240,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,847,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

